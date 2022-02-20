sport, local-sport,

A win had been a while coming for Dubbo trainer Barry Lew after several close calls but after Friday's racing at the Dubbo Showground, the trainer was finally rewarded for his patience. Lew had three chances lining up at his home track on Friday evening with the Showground hosting eight races. Lew teamed up with driver Justin Reynolds on Great Presence in the Len Edwards Appreciation Pace (1720 metres) which was the fourth race of the evening and the pair tasted success for the first time in a while. Starting as an outside chance, Great Presence ($9) won by almost three and a half metres ahead of Kingston Shannon ($6.50) trained by McKayler Barnes and Unreal Feeling ($31) trained and driven by Nathan Hurst. READ ALSO: Lew did not have to wait very long for his next victory with Dazzle Me taking out the very next race. Running in the Stevenson's Hydraulics Pace (2120 metres), Dazzle Me was driven by Reynolds with Lew also having Karloo Bradley in the race with Jason Turnbull driving. However, it was all about Dazzle Me, Reynolds drove to perfection for the second race in a row to finish in first place by almost three metres. Dazzle Me finished well ahead of Gabby's Sportstar ($5.50) trained and driven by Reynolds while Meraviglia ($7) finished in third place. Karloo Bradley ($5.50) ran strongly but was ultimately just off the pass and finished back in sixth position. Stan Townsend and Nathan Turnbull were also among others to pick up a victory at the Dubbo Showground on Friday evening.

