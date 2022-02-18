news, local-news,

Rev your engines for the Dubbo '1 Dayer' Black Dog charity ride aims to help start conversations and help break down the silence about mental illness. This year hundreds of motorcycle riders will assemble at the Westview Drive-In on March 20 at 7am for bacon and egg rolls and coffee. They will then set off west at 10am along the Mitchell Highway to Narromine before heading towards Tullamore and into Albert via the western end of Dandaloo Street. Registrations will be online only and close at midnight AEST on Saturday March 19. For more information or to register visit blackdogride.com.au. Bliss N Eso has rescheduled their planning Dubbo show at the Garden Hotel. The tour has been pushed back due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. They were scheduled to be in Dubbo on Saturday, February 12 but will now perform on Friday, May 6. Ticket holders for all NSW shows don't need to take any action - all tickets remain valid for new dates. ARIA Award nominees Busby Marou and indi-award winning artist Emily Wurramara have been confirmed as the support acts for Midnight Oil's A Day on the Green show in February. The Oils have announced this would be the band's last tour of Australia and the show is drawing critical acclaim. The A Day on the Green show in Orange will be at Heifer Station on Saturday, February 26. Busby Marou is made up of Rockhampton duo Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou. Emily Wurramara originates from Groote Eylandt in the Northern Territory and is an AIR award-winning, six-time Queensland Music Award winner and ARIA-nominated artist. The Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) will open a can of worms when The Wharf Revue brings its latest political satire to the regional stage. Can of Worms, produced by Soft Tread, teams singing, dancing and sketches in this comedy with a political flavour, starring The Wharf Revue team of Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott, along with Amanda Bishop. The revue has been running for 20 years and has built up a loyal fan base. The Wharf Review: Can of Worms will play the DRTCC at 8pm on Tuesday, February 15. Buy your tickets at drtcc.com.au or call 6801 4378. It's all systems go for the Wellington Vintage Fair and Swap Meet where you can get everything from a cut glass vase to a bumper bar at the swap meet. Buy second hand goods at an array of market stalls, check out vintage cars and machinery and take the kids on vintage rides. On Saturday, March 5 there will be an observation car rally for vehicles over 25 years old and a tractor trek, with the main event at on Sunday at the showgrounds. Entry for the fair is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5yrs to 15yrs and under 5 free. Cash payments only at the gatess. More details at ww.wellingtonvintagefair.com.au Only held a few times a year, don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift from the Geurie Lions Market. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Saturday, April 30. 8am to 1pm. Wise Park, Mitchell Highway, Geurie. Held the first and third Saturday of every month. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. Saturday, February 20. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park. Kicking off at 10am on Saturday March 5 outside the public school in Percy Street, Wellington there will be a parade of antique and vintage cars, trucks, bikes, tractors and more. Head on down to Wellington Showground on Sunday March 6 for a massive day of fun. With gates opening at 8am to the general public there will be a massive swapper area, market stalls and lashings of food, tractor and junior tractor pull, vintage kids games and live entertainment. This will be followed by a Show and Shine with cars, trucks, bikes, tractors, a variety of vintage and antique working steam engines, dry stone walling demonstrations, Circus West performances, and lots more. Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5yrs to 15yrs and kids under 5 enter free. Central Coast band Little Quirks to play in Dubbo on their regional The Rain Is Coming tour, to tie in with Tamworth Country Music Festival. Last in Dubbo in 2019, Little Quirks is a high-energy folk pop band featuring siblings and cousins Jaymi Toole (vocals, mandolin), Abbey Toole (vocals, guitar) and Mia Toole (drums). Friday, April 22 . The Garden Hotel. Tickets and information at www.littlequirksband.com. Orange Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with the Colour City Chamber Orchestra presents OSO Returns, featuring The Hebrides Overture (Fingal's Cave) by Mendelssohn; Sketches of Notre Dame, by Orange composer Noel Annett; Sinfonia Concertante in Eb Major for violin, viola and orchestra, by Mozart; and Symphony no. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 (Pastoral), by Beethoven. Sunday, February 20. 2.30pm. Orange Civic Theatre. Tickets through Ticketek or phone 6393 8111. Learn the basics of candle and soap-making at this melt and pour crafting introductory class with total beginners in mind. Using high quality ingredients, melt, mix and scent your own personalised soaps and candles. Thursday, March 10. 5.30pm. Studio on Anson, 225 Anson Street. Tickets through Eventbrite. The Orange Civic Theatre will open a can of worms when The Wharf Revue brings its latest political satire to the regional stage. Can of Worms, produced by Soft Tread, teams singing, dancing and sketches in this comedy with a political flavour, starring The Wharf Revue team of Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott, along with Amanda Bishop. The revue has been running for 20 years and has built up a loyal fan base. The Wharf Review: Can of Worms will play at 8pm on Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5. Book through Ticketek or call 02 6393 8111. An exhibition in collaboration with Orange & District Historical Society, Child's Play: Growing up in Orange in the 1950s and 1960s, features large-scale historical images with toys and familiar objects from the era, multimedia presentations and hands-on activities. Until March 20. Orange Regional Museum. Free. Orange gets two A Day on the Green concerts this year - one headlined by Midnight Oil and the other by ARIA award-winning pop rock outfit Lime Cordiale. They will bring their The Squeeze Freshtival 2022 tour to Heifer Station Wines on April 24. Now its third year, The Squeeze Freshtival is programmed by Lime Cordiale and this year features Thelma Plum, Client Liaison and The VANNS in support. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery [BRAG] is set to enlighten visitors over the next seven weeks with two brand new exhibitions looking at stop-motion animation and doily designs. The two exhibitions, The Artist as Animator and Based on a True Story, will feature works from the CEL arts collective and Kandos artist Fleur MacDonald respectively when they open this Saturday, February 12. CEL is a synthesis of local, national, and international artists working with what South African artist William Kentridge calls "stone-age animation" [stop-motion animation] wherein the hand of the artist is ever present. MacDonald's exhibition features hand-crafted doilies inspired by the story of late Kandos resident Lucy Williams, who made doilies from the age of seven to the age of 100. The exhibitions will be on display until April 3. For more information on exhibition programs, visit www.bathurstart.com.au. This exhibition by local artist Julian Woods investigates the nature of death, and how all humans are mortal and "cut from the same cloth". Titled For dust you are and to dust you will return, it features a series of canvas, photographic and moving picture works using charcoal collected from areas impacted by the 2019-20 bushfires. Until February 13. Wayout Space, Kandos. Visit visit cementa.com.au/wayout. After being cancelled last year due to COVID, the Bathurst Street and Custom Motorcycle Show is back for 2022. See some of the best bike from across the region on show (but don't touch!). To display your bike, just turn up on the day and pay the $10 entry fee. Saturday, February 12. 10am to 2pm. Russell Street, along Kings Parade, Bathurst. Visit www.bathurstbikeshow.com. Described as "a hell of a play in a holy place", The Silver Tunnel confronts the difficult topic of suicide by celebrating life, with lots of laughs along the way. The play will act as a promotion for The Rev Bill Crews Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that supports poor, homeless and disadvantaged people across the country. April 8, 8pm. April 9, 4pm and 8pm. Bathurst Uniting Church. Free. Visit www.thesilvertunnel.org. What interesting stories does your family have? And do you want to find out more about that mysterious great grandparent? Be warned though, it's seriously addictive once you get started. If you're interested come along to a free family history seminar on Monday 28 February from 2pm - 4pm. Discover genealogy resources at your fingertips with Blayney Librarians and the Blayney Shire Local & Family History Group Inc. All interested people are welcome to attend. The seminar will include: 2pm - 2.50 pm: Services available in Blayney Library eg. Ancestry and FindMyPast; 2.50pm - 3.10pm: Refreshments; 3.10pm - 3.55pm: Blayney Shire Local & Family History Group Inc resources; 3.55pm - 4pm: Attendee questions; Please book your place online via Eventbrite or call Blayney Library on 6368 2581. Here's your chance to try out paper cutting art, with basic techniques taught and help with creating designs lead by Laura Baker. All materials are supplied, including tools and papers. Grazing boards and Swinging Bridge wine provided. February 13, 11am-1.30pm, Platform Arts Hub Blayney, $90pp. Booking your place through eventbrite. The Blayney Parish Anglican Book Fair and Trading Table is returning with an extra special surprise for book lovers. Local well-known author Kim Kelly will be giving a talk on April 30. Books in good order welcome but encyclopedias, magazines and recipe books don't sell and will be tossed out. Bring your boxes of books down to the parish hall on Adelaide Street on a Tuesday morning for the volunteers to sort through. The book fair will be held on over two weekends, April 22, 23, 29 and 30. Doors will be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm on each day. Platform Arts Hub Blayney's annual small art prize for young artists is seeking entries. The competition is open to in schools within a 100km radius of Blayney. The theme, "Light and Shade", is open to interpretation through all art mediums. $10 entry fee per artwork, limit of two artworks per applicants. There are three age categories and an encouragement award, with prizes ranging from $50 to $500 (for first prize in the high school section). One of the first events to be held at the new Story Bank Mandurama will be a mosaic lamp-making workshop. Over three hours you will get to create your own mosaic lamp, which you will be able to take home. Saturday, February 26. 1pm to 4pm. Cost $250 per person. Visit the events listing at www.storybankmandurama.comfor info and to book. Blayney Harness Racing Club will hold two meetings next month. Sunday February 13. Gates open at noon both days. For details on race times visit the Australian Harness Racing website. Blayney Showground, Lawson Street. For those hanging out for fresh produce, the first Blayney Rotary Market for 2022 will be held in February. Stalls will feature seasonal fruit, veggies, fresh organic meats, cheeses, eggs and much more from local producers, as well as plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts, preloved goods and more. February 20. 8.30am to noon. From 8.30am. CentrePoint. The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries. It's the International Year of the Garden and Oberon Garden Club members have their green thumbs twitching. Newcomers to the town and district find a ready welcome and lots of advice within the club. With COVID regulations still requiring distancing and masks indoors, the first meeting of the year will be held outdoors at the home of secretary, Donna Marstaeller. Bring a chair, a plate of refreshments to share and any magazines, cuttings, seeds or plants to give away. The usual raffle will be held and hopefully there will be lots of OGY (Oberon Garden of the Year) entries to kick things off. Monday, February 21. 10am. Acacia Cottage, 2662 Beaconsfield Rd, Wiseman's Creek. Contact Donna at Donna_marstaeller@hotmail.com for information about attending a meeting or joining the club. After a COVID-enforced hiatus the Oberon Rodeo is scheduled to return in 2022. Gates open 8am for a 10am start with the main event at 2pm, followed by the official after party. Saturday, February 26. Oberon Showground. $25 adult, $15 child, $65 family. Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway will again host this regular event featuring a range of magical motors. Come along with your vehicle and meet other enthusiasts. There'll be coffee, bacon and egg rolls and sausage sandwiches available and the station precinct will be open for inspection for the usual entry fee. Sunday, February 27. 9.30am to noon. Oberon Railway Carpark, North Street. The Oberon Swap Meet is a great place to pick up a just what you've been looking for, or to sell off those bits and pieces you no longer need. For sellers it costs $10 per site and for lookers it's $2 per person to enter. there will be a canteen on the day. Proceeds to Oberon Pony Club. Sunday, March 13. Oberon Showground. Enquiries to Emma on 0408 698 987 or David on 0437 362 290. Step right up and experience an agricultural show like no other. From traditional favourites through to amusements, show bags and a host of special surprises, including the 2022 Oberon Quickshear competition with one of the largest cash prices for quickshear in the world. The Oberon Show has something for everyone and culminates in a massive entertainment and fireworks display for all to see. Saturday, February 12. Oberon Showground. The 2022 Elvis Festival in Parkes has been launched. Moved from its usual January time due to COVID, the festival returns April 20 to 24 and is jam-packed with a king-sized program of more than 200 events in a rock 'n' roll and Speedway theme (after the 1968 Elvis and Nancy Sinatra film of the same name), including free entertainment on the stage at Cooke Park. For information visit parkeselvisfestival.com.au. Enjoy a fabulous celebration of musical theatre, with a touch of opera, at the new Cooke Park Pavilion under the beautiful night sky of Parkes at Overture, Saturday April 2. The event will feature will feature two of Australia's leading performers - Lucy Durack and Josh Piterman, who will be supported by a variety of talented performers from around the region including Billie Palen (Dubbo) and Jarrod Draper (Orange), while high school students Henry Best (Grenfell) and Holly Hare (Bathurst) and local Parkes Christian School primary students Amy Ross and Lexi Harden. Tickets are $100 for adults, $90 for concession and $50 for children under 16 and can be bought online at www.123tix.com.au The sorely missed VANFEST Music Festival is making its highly anticipated return to Forbes NSW with two events scheduled in 2022. Kicking off on Saturday April 9, a scaled back one day event called Mini-VANFEST will take place as a teaser before the traditional 2-day format returns with a full international and local line up in December. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on February 18 at 8am and General Public tickets will be available from 10am on Monday February 21 at www.vanfest.com.au The Rural Women's Gathering is coming to Forbes this April 1 to 3. Women's Gatherings are for all rural women including farming women; Aboriginal women; women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds; mining women; women in the fishing industry; women who live in regional cities, towns and villages; and coastal women. The event was postponed from last year so go to the 2021 Forbes Rural Women's Gathering website to book your place. Ok, it may not be held until October 29, 2022, but general admission tickets are now on sale for the anticipated Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.

