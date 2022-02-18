news, local-news,

Albert's very own Jason Owen has received recognition for his charity work in rural communities at a recent awards night. Mr Owen was named the winner of the People's Choice Award at the Regional NSW and ACT Community Achievement Awards night. Mr Owen's success adds to an impressive 12-months for the artist after winning two young achiever awards. "It's a complete honour because of course I founded the charity Doin' It For Aussie Kids back in 2019 and just growing up out in the bush, you see it first hand," he said. "You can be affected through drought and other issues affecting the world at the moment with COVID-19 and people not be able to travel out from the city. "When my career kicked off on X-Factor back in 2012, it gave me a platform to kickstart something of my own, which we did in 2019." READ ALSO: Mr Owen's charity Doin' It For Aussie Kids was also fortunate enough to be selected as the chosen charity for the annual Dubbo Show to be held in May, and the former X-Factor contestant admitted it was an unexpected surprise. "That's huge for us, we didn't expect it at all and when we got the call from the Dubbo Show Society asking us to be the chosen charity that was just unbelievable," he said. "As we know the Dubbo Show is probably one of the biggest events we have out in the bush, I remember everyone used to travel in for the Dubbo Show. "It's an incredible honour to be asked to have our charity as the chosen charity organisation for the show but also to be asked to perform there on the Saturday night." Along with his charity being a part of the Dubbo Show for 2022, Mr Owen will also be performing at the three-day event on Saturday evening and the singer is eager to get back to performing in front of a country crowd. "I remember back in 2012 I went out there to watch Lee Kernaghan, I remember sitting in the crowd thinking 'how good would it be to play the Dubbo Show?'," the singer said. "The year before that I think it was Kasey Chambers or someone like that, but they get these big country music artists out there. "Ten years has passed and we've had a bit of luck in that time and some success, of course it's incredible to asked to play it. "It's sort of a dream for anyone in the bush to play the Dubbo because it's one of the events of the year." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/9a0bdf53-4f2e-4514-a317-f3298e80c8e5.jpg/r53_47_706_416_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg