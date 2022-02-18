sport, local-sport,

Simply having fun is the key for Rugby in its unlikely RSL-Whitney Cup finals bid, according to all-rounder James O'Brien. With four rounds remaining Rugby sits in fifth on the ladder, 16 points off the all-important third place, but former Western Zone star O'Brien is adamant his side has what it takes to play finals this season. The issue, as it has been for a number of seasons at Rugby, is consistency but O'Brien said staying relaxed and focusing on enjoyment rather than the pressure is what can make the difference. "When we beat Macquarie a couple of weeks back it was just enjoyable and it was like going back four of fives years ago," O'Brien said. "Everyone was getting on well and it just showed. We started playing well and people stopped worrying about their form and the team's form and when they started having fun it came off for us. "Too many guys put too much pressure on themselves." READ ALSO: - Megahit final another chance for captains to battle it out - Fuller flies to Europe to continue club's exciting exports - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership Rugby meets the last-placed South Dubbo on Saturday but while the Hornets are yet to win a match this season, O'Brien expects anything but an easy victory at No. 3 Oval. The Hornets have played their best cricket of the season in recent weeks and went close to beating both Newtown and Macquarie, while Rugby heads into the match without captain Jacob Hill and experienced middle order bat Nathan Munro. Their absences put more pressure on the likes of O'Brien, Ben Wheeler and stand-in captain Aidan Bennewith but there's belief they can not only get the job done on Saturday, but in the coming weeks as well. "We've got to make sure we keep it up and not lose a game we should win, like this weekend," O'Brien said. "We won't give up on finals. We can beat any side, we know that, and any other side can beat any side so you can't give up at all. "That's what is making us play so well the last couple of weeks. We've got a sniff of finals and we know we're a big chance of making it still." After the win over Macquarie, Rugby pushed second-placed RSL-Colts all the way in a tight Danny Bower Cup contest last weekend. But that kind of form hasn't always been seen this summer, and O'Brien admitted the inconsistency has been the biggest issue. "It has been frustrating," he said. "We know that when we're on, we can give any side a shake. We beat Colts and we gave it to them right to the end last week." While it's been disappointing at times, one of the big positives for Rugby this season has been the emergence of a number of younger players. Lawson Shepherd has established himself as an opening bowler in first grade while Darcy Chewings was one of the top run-scorers in the competition before departing for university this year. Nate Ambler is another who has caught the eye, having gone from a fringe first-grader to Rugby's leading wicket-taker this season. "Nate has been bowling really well and he's got some good runs for us," O'Brien added. "He can see in himself that he needs to let go and have fun and it will happen for him. He can hold his own in first grade and is getting better every week." Elsewhere on Saturday, CYMS takes on Macquarie while Colts and Newtown do battle. All matches start at 1pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/07cca259-f4ad-449e-a1a2-a6d237ad0d7b.JPG/r1706_1971_5522_4127_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg