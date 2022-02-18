sport, local-sport,

Dubbo's Brewery Shield side will have a chance to stop Narromine's dominance over the competition when the two sides meet in the final of the tournament on Sunday at No.1 Oval. Led by Chris Morton, Dubbo have been the best side for the majority of the competition this season so far, losing just the one game which was against Gilgandra in their final hit-out before the finals. For Narromine, they had to go through Gilgandra just two weeks ago to book their spot in the final and have a chance to make it three Brewery Shield titles in a row. Morton and Jason Ryan, in particular, have helped turn the Dubbo Brewery Shield side around after the past few seasons saw a lack of interest from players to get a game of representative cricket. Now, several Brewery Shield players have moved up into Dubbo's Western Premier League side and are a reason why they too sit at the top of the ladder with just one round to play before the grand final in early March. Ahead of Sunday's match, Dubbo bowler Ben Semmler said Narromine are a more than formidable opponent. "They've got a lot of experienced players who have been playing together for a little while now, Greg Kerr, Doug Potter, Adam Davis and Bart Goodman," he said. READ ALSO: "They'll be all looking for a big game and they've won the last couple of years so I don't think Dubbo has won since a couple of years ago. "We've made the final a few times but not won it, so it will be a good opportunity for some of these guys who haven't played in a final to mix it with one of the better teams out in the west." One of the bright points for Dubbo this year has been spinner Lachlan Rummans, who is quickly becoming one of the best spinners in town and Semmler believes he will have a big role to play in Sunday's match. "I think he has done a really good job for us in the middle overs, he tied it up," he said. "I think when we played Narromine last time, he even got a few wickets as well. "I think he is enjoying playing with some of the older guys in the Brewery Shield team and he is getting a bit of experience out of it." Semmler has been fortunate enough to play a lot of cricket with Morton over the year and he feels the latter's experience in big games will be crucial to Dubbo's chances if they game become a tight one. "He brings a lot of experience, he has played in a lot of (RSL) Whitney Cup grand finals and to his credit he put his hand up this year to captain the team," he said. "He'll bring a lot of captaincy experience when the game is tight and on the line." Narromine will be no walk over with the likes of Mitch Russo, Doug Potter and Bart Goodman all playing a wealth of cricket in Dubbo. Play will begin at 10am on Sunday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

