It's been a bittersweet few months for the Dubbo Cycle Club as some of their brightest young stars have left the nest to chase their dreams. Haylee Fuller is the latest of those, having flown out for Belgium earlier this month. It followed on Danny Barber's move to Adelaide earlier the year to train with some of the country's best riders while Eather brothers Kurt and Dylan have made the move with their family to the Central Coast. It's an exciting time for the club but the tinge of sadness remains, given the youngsters have grown up on the tracks and roads around the region and helped put Dubbo Cycle Club's names up in lights. "We've brought all these kids through from a really young age and it's sad to see them go but you can't stand in their way," highly-respected Dubbo Cycle Club coach Gus Dawson said. "You've got to hand them over and let them progress and if they're going to go to that next level, the time comes when they've got to do it themselves. "But there's a lot of support out there for them." READ ALSO: - Megahit final another chance for captains to battle it out - Central West Bullettes relishing chance to take on Super W opposition - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership Fuller's move overseas is one of the biggest and most exciting made by a Dubbo rider. While cycling is a hugely successful and popular sport in Australia, it pales in comparison to its stature in Belgium. Alongside football, cycling reigns supreme and the country is home to one of the sport's all-time greats in Eddy Mercx. The move is the culmination of years of hard work for Fuller and while it is a daunting move to make alone as a 17-year-old and the standard there is expected to be of the very highest level, it shows the potential of the teenager and marks her as one to watch on the global racing scene. "Ever since she was a kid she's worked hard," Dawson said. "I think she needed to get away. If she wants to go on and represent Australia eventually, you've got to expose yourself to these international fields. "Her future will be on the road so this is a good stepping stone and hopefully she can make some contacts there who can help her secure a really good contract in the long-term." Riding for the IBCT team, Fuller is expected to be overseas for roughly six months. The move overseas came just weeks after she contested the prestigious Tour Down Under with the National Garmin team. An extremely strong endurance rider, Fuller often acted as the rider doing the tough work up front for the benefit of her teammates during the Tour and the same is expected while in Europe. While there are new rising stars coming up through the ranks - Isabelle Russell will be one to watch at this weekend's junior state titles - the recent moves do mark the end of an era for the Dubbo club. Fuller is a rider who won seven national titles while she claimed nine national silver medals and three bronzes while there was a mountain of state medals to her name. The same goes for the former Oceania junior champion Barber and the highly-rated Eather brothers, all of which developed into the elite riders they are under the tutelage of Dawson. "It's unbelievable," Dawson said. "The opportunities they're going to hopefully get in the next 12 months, hopefully it all works out for them."

