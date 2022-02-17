The Nightwatchmen: How the Megahit grand final will be won and lost

sport, local-sport,

It's finals time and, fittingly, the two best sides in Dubbo cricket will meet in the MoneyQuest Megahit decider on Friday night. Both sides are loaded with match-winners and there's a real depth in quality within both clubs. So with the sides relatively even on paper, where will the grand final be won and lost? For me, there's three key areas to focus on in Friday night's decider. READ ALSO: - Hosts are looking to spoil defending premiers' Brewery party - O'Brien not giving up on Rugby's finals dream as crucial run-in begins - Gold medal heroes help celebrate historic Wellington carnival CYMS' new ball bowling CYMS has been a real threat with the new ball in Twenty20 matches this season. Whether it's the sheer pace of Ben Patterson and Bailey Edmunds or the wily spin of Brock Larance, the Cougars' attack regularly strikes early. Let's have a look at three matches against other real contenders this season. In round one, Colts was left at 2/13 early. Jump forward a few weeks and Macquarie was also in trouble at 2/13 before slumping to 4/23. Last weekend's semi-final was the best example of CYMS' ability to build early pressure as Newtown was reduced to a staggering 6/14. In the short form of the game early wickets are crucial as it immediately puts your opposition on the back foot. The next batsmen have less time to settle but also need to up the run-rate. Situations like that are when the Cougars' young and enthusiastic fielding unit thrives. If CYMS strike early again on Friday, it could really give them momentum. Colts' middle order stability While it was shown above that Colts was in early trouble in round against CYMS, they did go on to win that match. That was largely due to a reliable middle order that has led the way this season. In that round one game, Marty Jeffrey and Brad Cox were among the runs and rebuilt the innings. Next time around Mitch Bower moved down the order and led the way alongside Ant Atlee. In a crucial match against Newtown, Colts was again in a bit of trouble at 5/90 but Jeffrey again stood up and made 49 not out to lead his side to a strong total of 5/140. Colts has so much experience and patience so they can rebuild but middle order wickets on Friday could spell trouble. The crucial middle overs This could well decide the match. Yes, CYMS have early strikepower and Colts' new ball bowling is very handy as well. But what comes next? The middle overs have so often been Colts' strength. Bower is an excellent Twenty20 bowler and can tie down even the best batters with his left-arm orthodox. Wes Giddings is vastly experienced and is similar to Bower while Jeffrey is the third spin option who is almost always used in the short form as well. It's a little different for CYMS with captain and quick Ben Knaggs and one of Patterson or Edmunds often used in the middle overs. Paddy Nelson is the spin option but the pace bowling unit, which also includes Ben O'Donnell, is the real key for the Cougars. Whoever stems the flow of runs best in the middle overs will go a long way to winning. Opening powerplay I'll say this now but I think whichever teams 'wins' the opening six overs of the match whether it be with bat or ball, will go a long way to winning this match. Both sides have some exciting batsmen up front but if the new ball attacks are to take early wickets or keep the run scoring to a minimum than they should consider that a win. Traditionally in Twenty20 cricket, the first six overs is the easiest time to bat with only two fielders allowed outside the 30 yard circle. Both of these sides are momentum teams and it will take a lot to come back from a slow start in the opening six overs of the game which could be vital in the end result. Efforts in the field Seems pretty simple doesn't it? But both sides will have several of the best fielders in Dubbo patrolling No.1 Oval on Friday evening. RSL Colts traditionally are the best ground fielding side in the competition with the likes of Marty Jeffrey and Anthony Atlee both possessing strong arms capable of hitting the stumps, while Riley Keen is as quick across the grass as anyone in town. CYMS boast a trio of Brock Larance, Ben Patterson and Ben Knaggs who are all athletic with strong arms and can catch (most of the time). Throw-in Bailey Edmunds as well who never stops trying or talking and you've got yourself a pretty good fielding unit. As the saying goes catches win matches and I think it could come down a moment of individual brilliance in the field from someone to take this game away from their opposition. Star power So often in big games it comes down to big moment and usually the ones making those players are star players which funnily enough both sides have plenty of. RSL Colts have recent Western Zone representatives Mitch Bower and Marty Jeffrey while Chris Morton hits a ball as clean as anyone in Dubbo cricket. Chuck Anthony Atlee in as well after the youngster hit a brilliant 79 against CYMS the last time these two sides met and you've got a pretty star-studded team. CYMS don't look too shabby either, you've got Ben Patterson and Brock Larance who have both played in Sydney and for the Australian Indigenous side along with Bailey Edmunds and Tom Nelson who are constant figures in Dubbo's Western Zone Premier League side. Both sides are stacked with talent and like with the fielding efforts it could come down to a big play from one of these players mentioned above.

