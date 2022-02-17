Four GP trainees now on board in Wellington clinics

community,

Swift Street Medical Centre is one of four GP clinics that are utilising the services of trainee GPs that started specialist GP training terms in town last week. Dr Najma Habib is working under the supervision of Dr Ian Spencer at the practice on Swift Street. She said it had been "a great blessing" to work with "an experienced and knowledgeable supervisor like Dr Spencer". "I came to Australia in 2010 after completing my Bachelor of Medicine in Bangladesh and during my preparation for Australian Medical Council accreditation, I completed my Bachelor of Nursing in Sydney and worked as a registered nurse in mental health," Dr Habib said. "I became a GP because I like the broader scope of general practice and I really enjoy looking after patients of all age groups." Dr Habib and the three other trainees are undertaking their community-based training in Wellington over three-to-four years through the Australian General Practice Training (AGPT) program with local training provider GP Synergy. The four doctors, also called GP registrars, are fully qualified medical doctors, undertaking advanced training to specialise in general practice. Dr Habib said she chose to train with the AGPT program due to the guidance and knowledge-sharing opportunities and she said the experience was "very supportive and motivating". "I've found my training in Wellington to be amazing, the people of Wellington are very friendly, and I also feel proud to be able to serve a number of local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people," she said. CEO of GP Synergy, Cameron Wilson, said GP registrars "contribute significantly" to primary healthcare provision in rural areas like Wellington. "A full-time doctor training in western NSW will undertake on average more than 1600 consultations over a six-month period," Mr Wilson said. "Our local education teams are pleased that the consistent feedback we receive is that the registrars find rural training a rich and rewarding learning environment. Receiving a first-class training experience is critical, as is ensuring doctors and their families, are well supported and nurtured by the local community."

