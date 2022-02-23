news, local-news,

Orlander Ruming has felt a part of the Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer for a number of years but things are a little different in the lead-up to the 2022 edition of the event. As a journalist at the Daily Liberal, Ms Ruming has covered the popular charity event and interviewed a huge number of dancers involved in the past. But this year she's one of the stars and she's hopeful all the positive things heard in interviews over the years ring true. "I can't even remember how many years it's been since I started doing stories on the Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer," she said. "Most of them have told me that they're really nervous but when they get onto the stage all the nerves melt away and the dance just flows. I'm crossing my fingers that it's true." Ms Ruming is teaming up with Kalitha Goodwin and the dancers at Urban Edge for the event and lessons are now in full swing. It's been challenging at times but being part of such a worthwhile event and doing something for a cause that's close to her heart as helped the journalist keep pushing herself. "Like everyone else taking part in the event, I know far too many people who have been diagnosed with cancer," she said. "I probably shouldn't admit it but there have been multiple times when I've thought about quitting but then you're reminded of all the people who are going through cancer battles at the moment. "I'm sure they'd love to be able to just walk away, but it's not really an option. And every little bit of money I raise is going to an excellent cause." While some of her fellow competitors have gone in totally blind, Ms Ruming does have a little dance experience on her side. "I danced a lot when I was younger but that was slightly different to what I'm doing now. No spoilers though," she said. "Getting back into it has been really fun and it's an excellent endorphin boost every week. "Some of the (Urban Edge) kids have been dancing for hours by the time my lesson rolls around each week and I'm always amazed at all the work they put in." Ms Ruming added she was thankful to Ms Goodwin and the Urban Edge team for donating their time to the event and while there's plenty of nerves in the lead up to the gala night on March 25, she knows there will be a big crowd supporting her. "The nerves are getting worse the closer we get to the night," she said. "The Daily Liberal is a sponsor of the event so as well as having all of my friends and family there, I'll also be dancing in front of everyone from the office as well. But I'm sure even if I make a complete mess of it they'll all be cheering me on." Like everyone else in the event, Ms Ruming is busy raising funds currently and you can help out by visiting her page at https://stars.cancercouncil.com.au/fundraisers/landyruming/stars-of-dubbo. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/1b989f7f-f8c4-4c55-bc12-8201bde00a60_rotated_270.jpg/r0_920_3024_2629_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg