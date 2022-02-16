sport, local-sport,

Mudgee has held on for a nail-biting win against Dubbo in their under 12s clash at Lady Cutler 2 on Sunday. The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first which looked the right decision as Sebastian Turner and Jack Stoddart made a patient start against some quality Dubbo bowling. Dubbo's Jackson Smith made the key breakthrough for the hosts removing Stoddart for 11 which bought Hunter McGrath to the crease. McGrath hit seven fours in his knock of 52 not out and along with Jordan Munro helped guide Mudgee to 6/120 off their 40 overs. Smith finished figures of 1/16 while Paddy Cusack, Lachlan Hooper, Lawson Roe, Cameron Healey and Boyd Hutchins also took a wicket each for Dubbo. READ ALSO: With 121 required for victory, Hutchins and Joshua Craze looked to get off to a positive start before the latter was removed for 10. Several Dubbo batsmen came and went but Hutchins found an ally in Will McKenzie as the pair set about getting the run chase back on track. McKenzie was removed by Stoddart for 23 before Hutchins was given out a short time later for a well made 37. From there it was all about Mudgee, Dubbo lost regular wickets to be bowled out for 115 just six runs away from victory. In the other game of the round, Bathurst was no match for Orange with the latter winning. Dubbo will have a chance to bounce back on Sunday when they take on Bathurst while Mudgee will host Orange before the final is played on February 27. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

