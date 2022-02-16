news, local-news,

The beautification of Dubbo's neighbourhood shopping precincts is back on Dubbo Regional Council's agenda. It was back in 2017 when councillor Vicki Etheridge first raised the issue of the small shopping precincts needing a revamp. "I think the shopping precincts are looking old and haggard - I don't like that word but they are - and it's time we stepped up and did something to help them," she said at the time. "That's got nothing to do with the business owners, I just want the place looking a bit more cosmopolitan." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Cr Etheridge raised the issue again at the first council meeting with the newly-elected councillors. In addition to requesting an update on the beautification of the Boundary Road shopping area - which will be presenting at the February ordinary council meeting - Cr Etheridge also wants detailed plans and the associated costs of beatifying Tamworth, Victoria and Myall streets to be outlined at the budget development workshop. In short, Cr Etheridge is hoping their beautification can be included in council's 2022/23 budget. "This has been a long time coming, these developments," Cr Etheridge said. "I think people are thinking that they've been forgotten... and they're asking me questions. But I'm trying to alleviate their fear of being forgotten again. This report will help me answer their questions and give them confidence that council...will come through." Councillor Matt Wright is also a strong supporter of the idea. "I support Cr Etheridge. A lot of those small neighbourhood shopping precincts are the lifeblood of those small communities. As Dubbo continues to sprawl we sprawl into suburbs and certainty they become really important to the local residents," he said. He encouraged council to undertake the work in consultation with local business and building owners int he areas that may be beautified. In 2018 council contracted Moir Landscape Architecture Consultants to help beautify the shopping precincts. The company's plans included street trees to create vibrancy for the area, while encouraging pedestrian activity, and a proposal for better signage for the local businesses. Adding furniture such as seats was also recommended by the architecture consultants. Work to beautify Boundary Road was started in 2020. The plan at the time was to spend $1 million across four years to fix broken street furniture, reconstruct the footpath with non-slip pavers and add planter boxes. Council also intended to remove overhead powerlines and replace them with an underground system.

