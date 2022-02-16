Learn all about endangered Malleefowl

community,

Did you know the Malleefowl is one of three mound-building birds in Australia, known as megapods? Malleefowls are industrious birds spending up to 7 months each year building and maintaining a nest to ensure the survival of their eggs. They cleverly use the temperature of their environment to incubate their eggs in these huge mounded nests. Sadly, the Malleefowl is on the Threatened Species list. Join Marc Irvin - Senior Threatened Species Officer with the Environment, Energy and Science Group to learn more about this, why it is threatened and the actions you can take to help save them. A Malleefowl educational display will be at Dubbo Library from February 28 to March 13. There are two FREE information sessions: Thursday March 3, 11.00-11.30am, and Sunday March 6, 1.30-2.00pm. Bookings required. To book go to www.mrl.nsw.gov.au Don't know how to do video calls? Worried about your privacy online? Stumped how to buy online? Frustrated with Windows, websites, the internet or technology in general? Want to know how to access the Library's e-resources on your Wi-Fi enabled device? Book in for a free 45 minute one-to-one session with our team who can assist you with your technology queries. Session times are offered for Tuesday and Thursday mornings between 10.00am - 1.00pm, and Wednesday afternoons between 2-4pm. Contact Dubbo library to book. Exercise your brain with puzzles and games that improve memory, concentration and problem solving. Activities include code breaking, spot the differences and find the hidden objects, memory training, mazes and more! Current five-week course run Wednesdays from 2-3pm until March 2. Next course commences Tuesday March 8 from 10.30-11.30am. Contact Dubbo Library for more information or to book. Do you enjoy lively conversation discussing current, local and regional news, and world events? Join like-minded people at The News Café to discuss current news and affairs. Free, no bookings required. Fridays from 10-12.30pm at Dubbo Library. Held in Meeting Room 1. Your online library is always open! Borrow a fantastic range of eFilms, eBooks, eMagazines and eAudiobooks for free with your library card. You can also access an expanded collection of eNewspapers for free. Dubbo Library hours: 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm Saturdays, 11am to 3pm Sundays. Corner of Talbragar and Macquarie Streets, Dubbo. Phone 6801 4510 or visit the library's website: www.mrl.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/1b002cf4-e5f3-41b3-98cc-ed4f1a78eb3d.png/r0_61_1080_671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg