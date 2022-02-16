news, local-news,

An Auslan interpreter will be present at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre's production of Guess How Much I Love You. The CDP Kids production is an adaption of Sam McBratney's beloved children's book of the same name. It will be at the DRTCC on Tuesday, March 8 at 12pm and 6pm, and on Wednesday, March 9 at 10.30am. The Tuesday performances will have an Auslan interpreter. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "We are excited to provide Auslan interpretation for the Tuesday performances, with thanks to DRC's Cultural Development Team," DRTCC manager Linda Christof said. "This will be a first for the theatre and something that we want to continue to be able to do for selected shows, to ensure as many people as possible can experience the joy of live theatre on stage." The interpreter is part of a plan by Dubbo Regional Council to improve access to cultural experiences for the whole community. Cultural management coordinator Jess Moore said she hoped the community would provide feedback on other ways council could support diverse engagement strategies going forward. Children and families will enjoy the stage adaptation of Guess How Much I Love You which involves beautiful puppetry, music and laughter to tell the story of an enchanting adventure of Little and Big Nutbrown Hare.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/d70a998e-5cc7-43c2-bfed-b739026dd643.jpg/r0_101_1600_1005_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg