Clint Lundholm's Angie Emm will be looking to make a statement on Saturday at Orange's Towac Park with the racecourse set to host six races. Trained in Dubbo by Lundholm, Angie Emm is coming off a lean last two runs with a fourth place to go along with an eighth placed finish last start and will run in the Epiroc Benchmark 50 Handicap (1000 metres). But the mare has shown speed over the shorter distances in the last few months after winning an 1100 metre race at Wellington on Boxing Day. READ ALSO: Along with Lundholm, both Dar and Garry Lunn have nominated Magic Smile and Penny's Bonitas respectively for the race while Brett Robb will be represented by Rylan's Pick. Fields will be confirmed later in the week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

