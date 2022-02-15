One person in intensive care with COVID-19

coronavirus,

There were 379 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Western NSW Local Health District in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday. Of the new cases diagnosed, 55 were from PCR tests and 324 via rapid antigen tests. There are currently 564 active cases of COVID in Dubbo, 400 in Orange and 331 in Bathurst. The Mid-Western local government area has 78 active cases. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Up to 4pm on Monday there were 17 people in the district's hospitals with COVID, one of which was in intensive care. NSW has recorded 16 deaths and 8201 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours. Across the state there are 1583 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 96 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94.2 per cent double vaccinated. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

