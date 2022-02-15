sport, local-sport,

A group of local kids living with disabilities were given the chance to meet an Olympian as well as try a new sport when Sense Rugby hosted a come and try day at Pioneer Park. Thanks to a grant from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation kids between the ages of four and 12 were able to take part in a 30 to 45 minute session with Sense Rugby and Australian Rugby Sevens Olympian Jesse Parahi. Dubbo program coordinator and Marathon Health occupational therapist, Mandy Colless said the first of the weekly sessions was a massive success. "It was amazing, it was a lot bigger than I had expected it to be," she said. "I think all the participants were so engaged and having the Sense Rugby team come out from Wollongong, as well as having Jesse Parahi come out who a rugby sevens Olympian, the parents were all extremely engaged." Colless believes Sense Rugby has already started teaching kids the skills to transition into a mainstream sporting team in the future, a task which is often difficult for kids with disabilities. "I guess the importance of them stems from the community participation you see and providing a safe space for the kids to learn," she said. READ ALSO: "As well as build skills and grow their confidence is an important thing. "Having a space for parents to meet and connect and understand the pathways into mainstream rugby." Colless said the program is now in full swing after two weeks of already been held, a trend which will run in parallel with the school terms until the conclusion of Term 3 in September this year. "We're into it now on a regular basis, so Term 1 we've got every Tuesday for 10 weeks," she said. "It aligns with the NSW school terms so we have clinics from Term 1, Term 2 and Term 3." The Dubbo program is run by Marathon Health on behalf of Sense Rugby. Sense Rugby was founded in 2015 by paediatric occupation therapist Carlien Parahi and her husband Jesse who played in more than 50 World Series tournaments as well playing in the 2016 Rio Olympics before captaining the Australian side at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

