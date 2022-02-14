WHAT began as a small business run from the bedroom of a Dubbo home is now a thriving agency employing a team of 15 staff, working from an office in the CBD. Samuel Shooter started S.J Shooter Real Estate in 2015. "In 2016 we moved into a small CBD office, and I joined the team," managing director Laura Shooter said. S.J Shooter was voted most popular in the people's choice category at the annual Rhino awards, which honour the city's most outstanding businesses. Ms Shooter said success was due to the way the team served its clients and the community. "We have a clear vision and values that the team have fully taken on board, and live by every day," Ms Shooter said. "Our clients and people contacting our office are usually at pivotal moments in their lives, and all of us understand the significance of this. "Our team was very excited when we got the news of our nomination in this category, and really got behind it and made it easy for people to vote for us." Ms Shooter said the agency's 3D virtual tours made it easy for people looking to buy property in Dubbo. "You can view all our sale properties, and most of our rental properties, in full immersive detail at any time of the day or night," Ms Shooter said. "Our team love helping people in their property journey. There's a lot happening in the property market, and we'd love to have the chance to talk people through what this means for them."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/bf9162ec-783d-4500-ac82-9da3046a5558.jpg/r2_196_3837_2363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Popular vote goes to thriving agency

WHAT began as a small business run from the bedroom of a Dubbo home is now a thriving agency employing a team of 15 staff, working from an office in the CBD.

Samuel Shooter started S.J Shooter Real Estate in 2015.

"In 2016 we moved into a small CBD office, and I joined the team," managing director Laura Shooter said.

S.J Shooter was voted most popular in the people's choice category at the annual Rhino awards, which honour the city's most outstanding businesses. Ms Shooter said success was due to the way the team served its clients and the community. "We have a clear vision and values that the team have fully taken on board, and live by every day," Ms Shooter said.

"Our clients and people contacting our office are usually at pivotal moments in their lives, and all of us understand the significance of this.

"Our team was very excited when we got the news of our nomination in this category, and really got behind it and made it easy for people to vote for us."

It all comes back to the way our team serves our clients and the community Managing director Laura Shooter Ms Shooter said the agency's 3D virtual tours made it easy for people looking to buy property in Dubbo.

"You can view all our sale properties, and most of our rental properties, in full immersive detail at any time of the day or night," Ms Shooter said.

"Our team love helping people in their property journey. There's a lot happening in the property market, and we'd love to have the chance to talk people through what this means for them." TEAM EFFORT: S.J Shooter Real Estate director Samuel Shooter and managing director Laura Shooter (back fourth, fifth left), and team. Picture: AMY MCINTYRE SHARE