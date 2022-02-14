news, local-news,

Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders hopes the residents of Dubbo keep a lookout for cane toads after a recent sighting. A male cane toad was identified in the Dubbo area and is believed to have been bought to the area on a truck. The cane toad was captured and reported through the NSW Department of Primary Industries exotic pest helpline. Mr Saunders is encouraging people to keep an eye out for potential sightings as well as staying alert. "Cane toads are a serious biosecurity threat to all of NSW as they can cause devastating impacts on our native wildlife and biodiversity, and pose serious threats to domestic animals as well," he said READ ALSO: "Although this toad was reported and captured very quickly, it doesn't mean that an incident like this can't happen again, especially with more interstate travelling taking place following the reopening of state borders. "Those travelling from cane toad infested areas such as Queensland or the Northern Territory should check their vehicles, trailers and luggage before entering NSW to ensure they are not carrying one of these unwanted passengers." Mr Saunders also called for locals to stay safe and follow the guidelines if they come across what they suspect to be a cane toad. "If locals do spot a suspected cane toad, they should try to catch it wearing protective gloves, clothing and glasses, and keep it closed in a well-ventilated container with a little water until the species can be determined," the Minster for Agriculture said. Anyone who believes they have found a cane toad should immediately report it to the NSW Department of Primary Biosecurity through its helpline. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/b28579a7-931f-4aeb-9df0-819ff7907528.jpeg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg