Award is just the ticket for couple

A Dubbo-based ticketing company took out the city's top business award at this year's Rhino awards. 123 Tix founder and director Terry Wilcher said the win was the "icing on the cake". 123 Tix provides turn-key ticketing solutions to the event industry from design, distribution, sales and event logistics. "Our solution is highly scalable, from small private events to large-scale festivals," Mr Wilcher said. "We have our own proprietary ticketing system which is constantly evolving and being updated to best practice standards from across the world. "Our intuitive, simple-to-navigate website, scanning and kiosk applications provide exceptional experiences for organisers and ticket consumers. "We provide an end-to-end solution from online and on-site tickets sales, complete on-site solutions to marketing and organisation." The idea behind 123 Tix dates to 2014, from an idea that was seeded by a school musical, Mr Wilcher said. "The need for ticketing was part of a letter that came home and the search for a solution began one night, after investigating the options and not finding something suitable, whether being locally-based or a provider that was regionally owned or operated gave me that light bulb idea something was missing and an opportunity was there to create." At the awards night, Mr Wilcher said the 123 Tix team viewed the pandemic as a positive rather than a negative. "Yes, financially we took a massive hit, along with everybody else in the events industry, but we decided there were either two paths to take," Mr Wilcher said. "One was to be a victim of COVID. One was to beat COVID, regardless of whether we actually caught the virus itself, and come out on the other side of the virus, bigger and better. "We decided we wanted to come out bigger and better than the virus, and take on the giants even more, which we have successfully done in many cases."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/c42bdb18-a397-4cca-8c3c-350ff218b57e.jpg/r2_196_3837_2363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Award is just the ticket for couple

