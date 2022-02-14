PASSIONATE tutors who customise lessons to their students' interests, has helped earn My Tutor founder Emma Gersbach the Airlink Airlines Award for Outstanding Young Business Leader. The award recognises someone 35 or under who demonstrates outstanding entrepreneurial spirit, strategic business direction and innovative ideas. My Tutor founder and director Emma Gersbach said she was honoured to receive the award. She established the business five years ago, in 2017. My Tutor mainly caters for school-aged children from kindergarten to year 12. It provides individualised subject-specific tutoring and homework programs. Learning programs offered to students include building blocks (two to five years), small group and individual lessons for school students and individual lessons for adults (e.g. TAFE and university). "We also run craft-based school holiday programs," Ms Gersbach said. "Our passionate tutors who have the freedom to customise lessons to their students' interests, maximise content knowledge, nurture weaknesses and grow confidence make the business a success. There is no set program, no start here and finish there as every student learns differently. "We believe strongly in using practical learning activities such as games and challenges to ensure students are enjoying their learning and are excited to return."

Businesswoman chalks up success

"We believe strongly in using practical learning activities such as games and challenges to ensure students are enjoying their learning and are excited to return."