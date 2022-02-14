Matters of State | Applications open for Mental Health Sports program.

community, Matters of State

Applications are now open for the $2.8 million Mental Health Sports program. Clubs can apply for grants of up to $150,000 for activities that provide mental health, resilience and wellbeing benefits to individuals and groups across the local region. I commend our sporting clubs for the amazing work they already do supporting the mental health of their communities, and I strongly encourage groups to take advantage of these grants, so our region can kick goals both on and off the field. All NSW-based sports bodies are encouraged to apply, with the aim of ensuring a spread of funding and projects across the State. Grants will be available to clubs supporting both general populations and the following priority populations: Applications close March 7. For more information go to bit.ly/34HgU1f The NSW Government's Parents NSW vouchers are now available, with 300,000 households across the state already taking advantage of the program. Since its launch on 7 February, there have been more than 1.5 million vouchers issued to NSW families, totalling more than $75 million dollars in parents' pockets! The Parents NSW program provides each eligible household with at least one school-enrolled child where home learning took place in 2021 with five $50 vouchers which can be redeemed at Discover NSW and Stay NSW registered businesses. It's not too late for tourism, recreation and accommodation businesses to register. Parents NSW vouchers are valid until 9 October, 2022. For more information and details on how to apply, visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/parents-nsw-vouchers I am encouraging small businesses and not-for-profit organisations in the Mudgee region to apply for grants of up to $50,000 to help them recover from severe storm and flood events. The Storm and Flood Disaster Recovery Small Business Grant is designed to help cover the costs of clean-up and reinstatement of a small business or not-for-profit organisation's operations who suffered direct physical damage as a result of the widespread storms and floods throughout November and December 2021. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community and have borne the brunt of the recent natural disaster in our region - these grants will allow the businesses to continue the clean-up effort, and get back on their feet. Visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/2022-small-business-support-program for more information. The existing Small Business Fees, Charges and RAT Rebate will be increased by 50 per cent from the current $2000 limit to $3000, and employing businesses will be able to use the rebate to obtain RATs. This will support worker availability by helping reduce costs to small businesses, and enabling healthy staff who have been exposed to COVID-19, but test negative, to return to work. The package also extends the Commercial Landlord Hardship Grant, and delivers additional funding for the performing arts sector.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/9556ee1e-be5a-4672-81c8-c01fa9cef522.jpg/r1129_826_2276_1474_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg