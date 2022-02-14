A FANTASTIC surprise was how pharmacist Kaail Bohm described his win at the 25th Rhino Awards. The gala awards night was held at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre after twice being postponed because of the pandemic. Delroy Terry White ChemMart Pharmacy managing partner Kaail Bohm won the Service with a Smile award in the people's choice category, in which he had been a finalist in the past. "It was a fantastic surprise to win Service with a Smile this year, I have been lucky enough to reach the finalist stage a few times but really nice to get across the line this year," Mr Bohm said. "I'm extremely lucky to have the support of my family, my work family and the TerryWhite network and it is there support that makes everything happen. "I would like to thank my customers and everyone that voted this year and look forward to seeing everyone in store." The pharmacy provides a number of health services including diabetes medscheck, medication management, flu vaccination, baby clinics and eScripts. MyTWC is a health platform offered by the pharmacy. You can shop online, make appointments, earn rewards and more in one place. The service offers a personalised profile, where customers can earn on in-store purchases. The title is sponsored by The Daily Liberal.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/795ea764-0901-42f3-a384-6929dc5579c2.jpg/r1_0_374_211_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Winning smile earns respect

TICK OF APPROVAL: Dubbo pharmacist Kaail Bohm offers his thanks after winning the Service with a Smile award at the Rhinos. Picture: BELINDA SOOLE A FANTASTIC surprise was how pharmacist Kaail Bohm described his win at the 25th Rhino Awards.

The gala awards night was held at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre after twice being postponed because of the pandemic.

Delroy Terry White ChemMart Pharmacy managing partner Kaail Bohm won the Service with a Smile award in the people's choice category, in which he had been a finalist in the past. "It was a fantastic surprise to win Service with a Smile this year, I have been lucky enough to reach the finalist stage a few times but really nice to get across the line this year," Mr Bohm said. "I'm extremely lucky to have the support of my family, my work family and the TerryWhite network and it is there support that makes everything happen. "I would like to thank my customers and everyone that voted this year and look forward to seeing everyone in store." The pharmacy provides a number of health services including diabetes medscheck, medication management, flu vaccination, baby clinics and eScripts. MyTWC is a health platform offered by the pharmacy. You can shop online, make appointments, earn rewards and more in one place. The service offers a personalised profile, where customers can earn on in-store purchases. The title is sponsored by TheDaily Liberal.

