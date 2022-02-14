news, local-news,

A popular local preschool has marked 30 years since being opened with a birthday morning tea, welcoming current and former staff members to take part in the celebrations. Rainbow Cottage celebrated its 30th birthday on Monday with some familiar faces returning to the preschool. Former teacher Myra Wells said it was personally wonderful for her to return to her former workplace. "I've got lots of amazing memories of looking back here at it was just two trees and grass," she said. "Inside there were actually no chairs, tables and no beds when we started in January 1992. "So it's incredible to come back now, some of my grandchildren have been through the service. It's wonderful to come back now just as a former staff member but as a parent or grandparent." While she may no longer work at Rainbow Cottage, Ms Wells said she still kept in touch with people she met at the preschool during her time there. READ ALSO: "There is a really family sense of us who have been part of Rainbow over the years," she said. "We still in contact through Facebook and things, we catch up and we really look forward to having a big celebration face to face eventually." Rainbow Cottage is currently owned by Dubbo Regional Council with mayor Mathew Dickerson and chief executive officer Murray Wood also on hand to celebrate the occasion. For Cr Dickerson, he believes it was quite special to be able to attend after his own children spent time at the preschool whilst growing up. "Thirty years ago there was a need for more childcare facilities and we probably have that need still now," he said. "But thirty years ago Dubbo City Council at the time decided it was appropriate to start this childcare centre. "My four kids have gone through here and they've provided great care, we need to keep providing that care. There was an expansion because more services were needed."

