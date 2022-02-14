Region's COVID cases continue to drop and hospital visitation rules change

coronavirus,

There are 590 active cases of COVID-19 in the Dubbo local government area. In total, there have been a total of 5445 recorded cases in the LGA since the pandemic began. There are 452 active cases in Orange, 386 in Bathurst and 76 in the Mid-Western local government area. Across the Western NSW Local Health District there were 257 new cases of the virus reported in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday - 70 via PCR and 187 through positive rapid antigen tests. ALSO MAKING NEWS: There are 20 people in the district's hospitals with COVID, however none of them are in intensive care. NSW has reported a total of 6184 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and 14 virus-related deaths. Health authorities say 1649 people are in hospital with the virus, 100 of whom are in intensive care. Meanwhile, changes have been announced to the public hospital visitation rules. Those who are gravely ill, dying, or giving birth will now be able to have visitors. NSW Health says visitors will be permitted if they have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine - unless they have a medical exemption - and have not tested positive to COVID-19 within the last seven days. Visitors will be screened on entry to the hospital and must wear a mask and other personal protective equipment as necessary. "To further limit risk of COVID transmission in some situations, hospitals may continue to have limits on the number of visitors at the bedside at any given time," NSW Health states. The health body said dependent upon local conditions, such as a local high risk of COVID-19 transmission, hospitals may need to risk-assess visitation, and implement further safety measures to manage the risk of patients and staff contracting or transmitting the virus. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

