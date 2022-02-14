sport, local-sport,

A clinical bowling performance from Macquarie led them to an eight wicket win over Newtown on Saturday in their RSL Pinnington Cup clash at No.3 Oval. Batting first, Newtown got off to a poor start with three of their top five batsmen being removed without scoring as Jeremy Dickson (2/21), Luke Carman (2/21) and Rasika Thanippullige (2/19) fired with the ball. Daniel Hemsworth hit a much needed 31 for Newtown before he has removed by Harvey Marchant. Newtown's innings eventually ended on 77 before Macquarie openers Ian Marchant and Jack Fuller set about chasing the runs in a positive way. Marchant and Fuller took the attack to the Macquarie bowlers before the former was removed by Mohammed Abbas for 28. Abbas then had Thomas Durrant caught for 0 but Fuller continued on his way hitting 41 not out as Macquarie chased down the runs in just 10 overs. A half century to CYMS Cougars captain Daniel Smith was enough to help his side get over the line against South Dubbo Lemons at Lady Cutler 3. Smith (52), Sam Ward (41) and Ryan George (37 not out) combined to help guide the Cougars to 7/187 from their 40 overs. READ ALSO: With the ball it was all about CYMS youngster Cooper Townsend and Trae Smith. The pair took seven of the Lemons 10 wickets with Smith finishing with figures of 4/31 while Townsend took 3/29 as Souths were bowled out for 95. RSL Colts continued their winning ways in a 35-run win over Rugby. Richie Deebank and Rabi Sharma starred with the bat for RSL Colts hitting 39 and 28 respectively as RSL Colts finished their 40 overs with 9/147. Rugby's Tom Mitchell was the pick of the bowlers taking 4/18 while skipper Zach Murphy also took three wickets of his own. Wes Giddings, Tom Masonwells and Tyson Deebank each took two wickets for RSL Colts while Murphy hit 29 as his side were bowled out for 112. In the other RSL Pinnington Cup match, Jack Kempston passed 50 again as the Newtown Ducks defeated the South Dubbo Limes. Souths young gun Harry Roscarel hit 82 but it was not enough as South were bowled out for 126, well short of their target of 144. Caitlin Keen took five wickets for RSL Colts Coolbaggie as they defeated Macquarie Blue in their RSL Kelly Cup clash. Macquarie Blue's Angus Coddington took four wickets for his side as they bowled out RSL Colts Coolbaggie for just 105. From there, it was all about Keen as the took 5/10 to lead the attack for RSL Colts Coolbaggie as they bowled out Macquarie Blue for 39. CYMS Green defeated Narromine in a run-fest at Dundas Park with Heath Larance hitting a half century. Larance hit 52 to help CYMS Green to a total of 207 with the wickets being shared between the Narromine bowlers. Mick Burns led the way for Narromine during their run chase hitting a brilliant 82 but three wickets to Tony Harding was enough to get CYMS Green the win as Narromine were bowled out for 196. Newtown captain Don Skinner took five wickets as his side bowled out South Dubbo for just 60 before Andrew Walden hit an unbeaten 32 runs to chase down the total with ease. RSL Colts United bowled out Rugby for 73 in their match at Lady Cutler 1 on Saturday. The run chase proved a simple one for RSL Colts United as they got past the target with the loss of just two wickets. Newtown Kings also defeated Macquarie White by seven wickets in their match. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/062b05a2-56cc-4017-b63f-e336f5ec739d.JPG/r4_789_8252_5449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg