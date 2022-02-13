news, local-news,

The Western NSW Local Health District's intensive care units are COVID-19 free for the first time in about three weeks. On Sunday the Western NSW LHD reported it had no patients battling COVID in ICU in the latest report, to 4pm on Saturday. The last time that was the case was January 23. In the same report, it was confirmed there were 19 people still in hospital with the virus. It comes just 24 hours after Orange recorded a COVID related death, with one other person still in ICU battling the virus, reported on Saturday. In the latest 24-hour report, the district has confirmed there has been 108 positive PCR test results and 174 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results across the district. There were 66 new cases of COVID identified in Dubbo, six in Narromine, and one in Warren. READ ALSO: In Bathurst there were 40 positive COVID cases, 48 in Orange and 36 in the Mid-Western LGA. NSW has reported a total of 6,686 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and 22 virus-related deaths. Health authorities say 1614 people are in hospital with the virus, 93 of whom are in intensive care, after the number of hospitalisations fell below 2000 on Wednesday for the first time since January.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/00a12c5f-d9df-4f78-8236-f889cad437d8.jpg/r0_41_1017_616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg