With just two rounds left of the Central West Inter-Club Triathlon series left, the Dubbo Hippos Triathlon Club have some work to do to get back into the top three on the points ladder and it starts on Sunday with round three in Orange. Dubbo currently sit fourth on the series ladder behind Orange, Mudgee and Bathurst after the opening two series meetings. Dubbo Hippos Triathlon Club secretary and athlete Ben Orford is confident the club can have a strong showing on Sunday at Orange after struggling for numbers at Bathurst in the last round. "I think we came second at Mudgee, we had a really good turn out there," he said. READ ALSO: "In Bathurst, we only had five people go across so we struggled but in Orange we should have a few I think. We should probably get about eight or nine go across." While Dubbo may sit in fourth position on the ladder, there has been some stand out performances so far Orford believes. "Mel Mertens has already won the first two rounds in the 40-49 women," he said. "So she is going for a three-peat. "We've got young Bryce Foley who won in Mudgee so he'll be back after missing the last round." Mertens will be looking to make it three consecutive wins when she competes on Sunday and Orford believes she is good enough to take out all four races in the Inter-Club series. "She was our MVP (Most Valuable Person) last year and she nearly took out the MVP for the entire central west, she was only half a point short," he said. "I think she got three wins and a second so she is going for four out of four this time and get maximum points for the club." Following Sunday's round in Orange there will be a few weeks break before Dubbo hosts the final round of the Central West Inter-Club series in March with the competition battle heating up between the top teams.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/61938fce-a929-49b0-89f2-f09954b89d26.jpg/r997_736_4709_2833_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg