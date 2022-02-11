COVID case numbers, hospital admissions dip across health district

coronavirus,

Fourteen people in the Western NSW Local Health District are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including one in intensive care. In the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday afternoon there were 308 new incidents of COVID recorded across the district. There were 118 positive PCR test results and 190 positive Rapid Antigen Tests. ALSO MAKING NEWS: There may be cases where the same person had a PCR and RAT test. Recorded in the new case numbers were 73 people in Dubbo, 64 in Orange, 35 in Bathurst and 30 in the Mid-Western local health district. NSW has recorded 19 deaths and 8950 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 4pm. Sadly, that takes the death toll for the past seven days to 141. As of 8pm Thursday, there are 1716 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 108 in ICU - a drop of 13 in intensive care from the previous day. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/a465696b-b55d-4707-944a-5ca072a4f68d.jpg/r0_268_3840_2438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg