Imagine having to overcome one of your biggest fears whilst going into early labour, well it is exactly what Anna Robinson had to do. Whilst on a family trip to Lightning Ridge, Ms Robinson went into labour four weeks early and was afraid of giving birth in a town which did not have a maternity ward. Ms Robinson's only option to avoid it was to fly to Dubbo Hospital which triggered her fear of flying. But with the help of the Royal Flying Doctor Service crew, Ms Robinson was able to give birth to her son Zidan shortly after landing. Back in July 2021, Ms Robinson and her husband Abdulah Zayied and two children took the trip to Lightning Ridge. At just 36 weeks pregnant, Ms Robinson believed she still had plenty of time before the arrival of what would be her third child but she was ultimately wrong. After enjoying just one day in the town, Ms Robinson's water broke at 2am and the first signs of labour began. "We called Dubbo Hospital and they said to go to the medical centre there. I had a history of fast labours so they advised against trying to drive to Dubbo," Ms Robinson said. "I got to the centre and they assessed me and decided the best action was to call the RFDS and take me to Dubbo. "Medication had slowed down the labour so it made transportation possible." During her flight, Ms Robinson was introduced to nurse Kerry Lyn Ukena. "I told Kerry that I had a fear of flying and she was fantastic," Ms Robinson said. "She worked to reassure me, I was introduced to the rest of the team and they got me in the plane. "Thankfully it wasn't a bumpy flight. It was strange being in labour in the air but Kerry was so lovely." In December 2021, Ms Robinson and her family were in Dubbo and went the Flying Doctor base to thank Ms Ukena and the team.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/2f40937f-cff7-4f51-9beb-a12b8035b407.jpg/r16_762_4028_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg