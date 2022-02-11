Bestselling author Nicole Alexander touring Dubbo and Wellington

news, local-news,

Fiction fans are sure to flock to their local libraries during March as bestselling Australian author Nicole Alexander returns to Dubbo and Wellington to chat about her eleventh novel, The Last Station. The story of heritage, heartbreak and hope is set during the dying days of the riverboat trade along the Darling River - an era Ms Alexander said was "inherently romantic". "I really wanted to spotlight a time in Australian history when mother nature and the wheels of progress literally conspired to destroy livelihoods and lives for some people," Ms Alexander said. In The Last Station, we meet the Dalhunty family who, in 1909, are on the brink of ruin. The oldest son Julian is desperate to leave the property but all his plans go awry when his mother invites a strange young man into the home and this throws the family into chaos. Ms Alexander said her novels were a mixture of adventure, drama and romance, and she hoped to tell "a good story that has a lot of drama and excitement that keeps the reader turning the pages". Ms Alexander is from Moree, and uses her experiences on the land in her writing. Each of her books draws something from her family archives covering their time owning a homestead at Boomi from 1893 to 2020. She said she loved touring regionally, supporting libraries and booksellers, and was "looking forward to getting back on the road and talking to people". Hear her talk about her new book at Dubbo Library on March 21 at 2pm, and Wellington Library on March 22 at 10.30am.

