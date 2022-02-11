news, local-news, news, Dubbo, nits, head lice, schools, Vern Bowles

Head lice are probably not going anywhere as a potential problem for families at Dubbo and across Australia, predicts a scientist who's had the parasite as a focus of his work. The wingless insects that feed on human blood several times a day and live close to the human scalp are one of the most commonly reported health complaints from parents and teachers, NSW Health reports on its website. The research of Associate Professor Vern Bowles has included understanding how louse eggs - also called nits - hatch and then investigating ways of stopping them from hatching. The University of Melbourne academic says head lice are quite common in Australia, particularly in preschool and primary school-aged children. He doesn't see that changing any time soon. "Head lice have been with us for thousands of years and my prediction is that they will be with us for many more years," he said. Associate Professor Bowles said schools were the main place head lice were seen because there were many students all in close contact with each other. Lice are transmitted primarily from child to child by head-to-head contact, he says. He offered some reassurance that head lice were not a "major problem in terms of transmitting other diseases" but said they caused irritation of the scalp, which could be annoying. "Some students may become self-conscious when they have head lice," he said. "I think that the degree of stigma around head lice has been declining over more recent years as it is known that head lice can infest any child." He advised parents should follow any notifications from a school if head lice were detected. "Any action would start with thoroughly inspecting their child's hair and scalp for any signs of crawling lice or of the lice eggs, also called nits, that are glued to the shaft of a hair," he said. "If these are found then a treatment could be administered." Rather than recommending any specific commercial head lice products, Associate Professor Bowles noted there was another method commonly used. "...many parents simply use a hair conditioner along with a lice comb that has very fine teeth and methodically comb through the hair to remove the crawling lice as well as the eggs," he said. "This approach needs to be repeated over several days in an attempt to remove all of the lice and the eggs." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

