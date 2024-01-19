Daily Liberal
By Vickii Byram
Updated February 26 2024 - 5:51pm, first published January 19 2024 - 3:30pm
DUBBO 

  • Please check with organisers and venues for updates
Park Run is fun for all ages and abilities. Picture by Park Run.
Dubbo Park Run

Get ready to hit the pavement

Dubbo Parkrun is a free, fun, and friendly weekly five kilometre community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you. The event takes place every Saturday morning at Sandy Beach Park, Dubbo, from 8am. There nothing to pay, but you need to register before you first join in. You will be given a barcode which you need to take to each run to be scanned so your time is registered, and you can keep track of your progress. Please come along and join in, whatever your pace.

