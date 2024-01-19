Performed more than 100 times in sold out halls across Australia and internationally, Where Song Began is a celebration of songbirds. The program includes music spanning 300 years, from Johann Heinrich Schmelzer and J.S. Bach to Arvo Part and new commissions, enhanced by a film of evocative visual projections and an immersive soundscape. January 20, noon, Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. At 2pm, enjoy the Eishan Ensemble, led by acclaimed Persian-Australian guitar player and composer, Hamed Sadeghi, the ARIA nominated ensemble draws on contemporary and classical music traditions of east and west and original compositions. At 4pm, wrap yourself in the sound of Larissa Burak, an exceptional soprano voice, combined with the gentle sounds of the traditional Ukrainian national instrument the bandura (similar to a lute). Through song and music, Larissa will bring the sprit of a nation to the people of Bathurst for the first time through the traditional folk music of Ukraine. Select all three performances for the discounted price of $20 per event. Ticekts for these and other events at tickets.bmec.com.au/.

