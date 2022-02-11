Daily Liberal
DUBBO

Conversation with author Nicole Alexander

Bestselling Australian author Nicole Alexander will be travelling to Dubbo Library this month to talk about her latest book; The Last Station. Set in 19th century NSW, on a wool station that sits on the Darling River, the book discusses themes such as the price of progress, man versus nature, loyalty, pride and acceptance. Nicole will be at Dubbo Library from 2pm to 3pm on Monday March 21. Bookings essential.

