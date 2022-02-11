Can you play a musical instrument, or have you written a song or a piece of poetry? Maybe you just love to perform in front of an audience, or you have never done it before and want to give it a go. Either way, the Club Millthorpe open mic night could be your chance to shine. At the very least, by showing up you will be supporting live and local talent. Sign up at the door for your chance at 15 minutes of fame. PA and microphone supplied. Friday, April 1 (no joke!). From 7pm. Free entry.