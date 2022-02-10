news, local-news,

Two people have been charged following an alleged break-in at a home in Dubbo. About 2.30am on Wednesday three people forced entry into a home on Torryburn Way in Dubbo. Police allege they stole a wallet, a tablet, a mobile phone and keys before fleeing the location in one of the occupants' gold Ford sedan. READ ALSO: The four occupants were home asleep at the time and were uninjured. About 7.30am that morning, police sighted the vehicle on Myall Street, Dubbo. Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy outside a home and a 26-year-old man in the car. They were taken to Dubbo Police Station. The vehicle was seized to undergo forensic examination. Both were charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence people there, steal motor vehicle, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen. The man was refused bail at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, to reappear at the same court on Thursday 7 April 2022. The boy was refused bail to appear at a children's court. As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, to contact local police.

