The Wharf Revue team opens Can of Worms on stage in Dubbo

The Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) will open a can of worms when The Wharf Revue brings its latest political satire to the regional stage. Can of Worms, produced by Soft Tread, teams singing, dancing and sketches in this comedy with a political flavour, starring The Wharf Revue team of Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott, along with Amanda Bishop. The shows creators said: "The Wharf Revue is setting out to sea again on a journey of satirical discovery - but this time under its own steam. "All hands on deck for a daring adventure as we navigate the dire Straits of COVID, sail round the treacherous Horn of Scomo, steer well clear of the empty Cape of Pauline, only to be becalmed in the Nationals Bermuda Jacket Triangle before stumbling across a New World, filled with hope and promise! Or not." Stage Manager Tim Burns said the team was excited to be bringing the show to Dubbo, and people in the regions were "really open to experiencing things like this". "The Wharf Review has been doing its thing for 20 years and has a loyal following," he said. "The regions really get into it and love it - they're out for a good night out." He said the on-stage dynamic is "something special". "People come in droves [to The Wharf Review] performances," Mr Burns said. "It's a unique experience in the Australian theatre industry that people love." DRTCC manager Linda Christof said it was "a political satire at its best" with "witty monologues and uncanny impersonations". "Even if you don't follow politics, you will be entertained by these well-known actors and the character studies they do," Ms Christof said. "You would be paying $90 a ticket to see the same show in metropolitan areas but with thanks to our show sponsor, Marie Astley, we can have an affordable and accessible ticket price range from $29 to $57. "It will be an entertaining night out - perhaps even a Valentine's Day treat. "We will continue to offer our patrons the opportunity to relocate once in the theatre auditorium should they prefer to spread out and have some space around them to enjoy the show." The Wharf Review: Can of Worms will play the DRTCC at 8pm on Tuesday, February 15. Buy your tickets at drtcc.com.au or call 6801 4378.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/b715ed06-8b1c-4a31-aafb-1eaf150469d6.jpg/r0_1121_2401_2478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg