Automotive industry member Jacob Willetts has been applauded at the Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards on Friday night. The Western Plains Automotive (WPA) used car manager won the Fully Promoted Dubbo Award for an Outstanding Employee. He thanked his employer - director Grant Spencer and Jason Wallace and Colin Wallace in his speech. "Without those guys I wouldn't be where I am today," he said. "My beautiful wife, and most of all, Dubbo and the central west, without you guys, having the passion for the job that I do, waking up every day and wanting to go and be the best I can be, to give everyone the best service I can. "Thanks very much." Mr Willetts took out the award in a field of finalists that included Max Stonestreet of Assurance Training & Sales, Meghan Day of IEC Advisory, and Kate Wade of The Exchange Dubbo. The award recognises an inspirational employee who has demonstrated a passion for their role and a commitment to their workplace and community. Born and raised in Dubbo, Mr Willetts worked as a boilermaker for six years before entering the automotive industry, the WPA website said. He started at the dealership in 2018 as a sales consultant before his promotion to his current position. WPA offered its congratulations in a post to social media.

