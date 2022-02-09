Man in his 80s dies with COVID, Dubbo records 68 new cases

coronavirus,

A man in his 80s from Dunedoo has died with COVID-19. He's one of 20 COVID deaths recorded by NSW Health in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday. In the Western NSW Local Health District there were 401 new cases of the virus recorded. It includes 68 cases in Dubbo, 65 in Bathurst and 88 in Orange. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The number of people in hospital with COVID in the health district has also dropped. Up to 4pm yesterday, there were 12 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the District. Of those, there were two in intensive care. Meanwhile, NSW has recorded a rise in COVID-19 cases with 10,312 recorded in the 24 hours. That's the highest daily total since Friday, February 4, when 10,698 cases were recorded. Since that Friday daily cases have remained below 10,000. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/10458f6f-d049-4f10-9932-022e3989387e.jpg/r2_255_4991_3074_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg