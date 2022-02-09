news, local-news,

Two teenage boys have been arrested over a spate of break-ins throughout the Western Region. Officers attached to Central West and Orana Mid-Western Police District began an investigation after a number of homes and businesses were allegedly broken into throughout the western region between January 28 and February 8. Following inquiries, officers attended a home in Orange about 2.50pm on Tuesday and arrested two boys - a 17-year-old from Dubbo and a 16-year-old from Orange. The pair were taken to Orange Police Station. READ ALSO: The 17-year-old boy was charged multiple charges including nine counts of aggravated break and enter to a dwelling in company to steal. He was also charged with two charges of a police pursuit, two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, two counts of larceny, two counts of being carried in conveyance without the consent of the owner, armed robbery with an offensive weapon, drive motor vehicle menacing another with intent and aggravated break and enter in company with the intent to steal. The teenager was also charged with 14 outstanding warrants in relation to domestic violence, assault, robbery, property crime and malicious damage. The 16-year-old boy was charged with seven counts of aggravated break and enter in company to steal, two counts of being carried in conveyance taken without the consent of the owner, dishonestly obtaining property by deception, larceny, damaging property by fire, aggravated entering a dwelling in company to steal, and steal motor vehicle. Both teens were refused bail and will appear before a Children's Court. As investigations continue, police are appealing for anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, to contact local police.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/4bd701b5-0d41-47a1-a47d-fd84e83ffdf2.jpg/r2_0_678_382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg