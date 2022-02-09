community,

Each year we celebrate 'Library Lovers Day' on February 14 to highlight how libraries are a part of the community and a place where people come together to share ideas, find an adventure in a book, discover information on issues that are important to them, learn a new skill and meet new people. Drop in and join us: make your own bookmark, vote for your favourite entry in the children's Library Lovers' Day colouring-in competition, browse new books and talk books with staff. We have heart shaped chocolates to sweeten the day. New members welcome. Suitable for every age from the young to the young at heart. Monday February 14. FREE. Bookings not required. Craft is available between 10am-4pm. Then you will want to book a seat for the first local history talk for 2022 at Dubbo Library. Havens of rest and recuperation, the story of the 1800s bedroom furniture collection found at Dundullimal Homestead compares well with contemporary bedroom interiors. Architecturally the scene was set with fine cedar detailing, fixed louvers & French doors to the verandah. So how did this slab hut on the fringes of settlement build such a collection of furniture? A good night's sleep can take you a long way, join Lyn Campbell to discover the background stories. This free event is one of a series of six local history talks organised in partnership between Dubbo Library and Dundullimal Homestead. Dundullimal Bed Time Tales: February 16 from 7.00-8.00pm at Dubbo Library. Bookings required. Go to mrl.nsw.gov.au The Malleefowl is one of three mound-building birds in Australia, known as megapods. Sadly, the Malleefowl is on the Threatened Species list. Marc Irvin - Senior Threatened Species Officer with the Environment, Energy and Science Group will present informative community sessions to educate people about the Malleefowl, the threats to this endangered species and actions people can take to help save them before it's too late. A Malleefowl educational display will be at Dubbo Library from February 28 to March 13. There are two FREE sessions available: Thursday March 3, 11.00-11.30am, and Sunday March 6, 1.30-2.00pm. Bookings required at www.mrl.nsw.gov.au. Your online library is always open! Borrow a fantastic range of eFilms, eBooks, eMagazines and eAudiobooks for free with your library card. You can also access an expanded collection of eNewspapers for free. Dubbo Library hours: 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm Saturdays, 11am to 3pm Sundays. Corner of Talbragar and Macquarie streets, Dubbo. Phone 6801 4510. Website: www.mrl.nsw.gov.au

