Rubbish has been dumped illegally at the Geurie roadside rest stop, frustrating Dubbo Regional Council staff. Council's manager resource recovery and efficiency John Wisniewski said illegal dumping costs ratepayers a significant amount of money each year. As well as the cost of picking up and disposing of the dumped rubbish, he said there was also the potential investigation, prosecution and infringement notice costs. "It can be very frustrating for staff to be called to clean up illegal rubbish such as the dumping at Geurie recently," Mr Wisniewski said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Upon arriving, it was visible that the majority of the rubbish was cardboard, which can be disposed of at any of council's waste facilities at no cost. "It's free. The argument we commonly hear that it is too expensive to dispose of waste responsibly at a waste facility holds no weight at all when there is no disposal cost." Scrap metal, e-waste, recyclables, cardboard, batteries, used motor oils, paint and light globes are all free to dispose of at council's waste facilities. Reports of illegal dumping can be made to Dubbo Regional Council on (02) 6801 4000 or the Environment Protection Authority on 131 555.

