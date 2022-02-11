sport, local-sport,

Some of Dubbo's best young netballers are set to take an important step on their representative journey after being named in the Western Region Academy of Sport's program for 2022. Georgia Faichney and emerging player Eva Marchant will again be part of the squad after gaining selection in 2021, while Emmie McCullough and Edwina Tink have been selected in the academy program for the first time. Casey Middenway will also train with the squad as an emerging player. Adding to the Dubbo connection, long-serving coach Linda MacLeod will lead the program after spending more than 10 years with WRAS while aspiring umpire Ansune Gouws will be part of the academy's inaugural netball umpires program. READ ALSO: - Aplin hoping to help regional stars shine after Netball NSW coaching appointment - Goannas excited for long-awaited return to WWRL action - Dubbo Turf Club backs support and hopes Gold Cup can earn Big Dance deal It's an exciting time for all involved after COVID severely impacted the past two seasons. The 22-player squad was full of enthusiasm when it assembled for the first time this season for a two-day camp at Bathurst Indoor Stadium on February 5 and 6. The athletes took part in a series of fitness tests, as well as being put through their paces on the court and working through the fundamentals of the sport, the group also participated in a range of activities to improve communication, build relationships, and established stronger bonds among the players. In another boost for the program, Greater Bank recently extended its deal as the major sponsor. "It has been inspiring to witness the collective dedication and commitment of coaches, administrators and, of course, the athletes, and we are very much looking forward to joining them for the next three years in what we hope will see the resumption of some normality for all," Greater Bank community engagement manager Ingrid Kaczor said. The squad will come together regularly over the coming months for training camps in Bathurst, Dubbo and Orange, before representing WRAS at the 2022 Your Local Club Academy Games in Wagga from April 8-10. The squad will also travel to Port Macquarie in September to compete against 10 other Regional Academies of Sport (RAS) in the Greater Bank Academy Challenge.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/23189d2a-8608-4628-90ff-9411e815f501.jpg/r0_202_2865_1821_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg