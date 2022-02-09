Wellington house market strong and fair, say local agents

news, local-news,

Many families have moved to Dubbo seeking a tree-change during COVID-19, and investors are snapping-up properties, but what's the housing market like in the smaller neighbouring community of Wellington? In Dubbo, a new median house price was reached in the 12 months to October 31, up 14.5 per cent to $435,000. According to Rebecca Harding, property sales manager for Peter Milling and Company Wellington, the Wellington market also rose. "Our sales prices are phenomenal at the moment. I really believe that COVID has been a major contributor to that," Ms Harding said. During the last 12-18 months, she saw "a lot of investors but also first-home buyers" purchasing in Wellington. "Although it seemed to be when the state was going into lockdown and interest rates were at an all-time low. Prices went up substantially," she said. In the last 4-6 months, the market has shifted, with families moving from the cities to Wellington, Ms Harding said. "COVID has allowed people to work from home so they can make the move from Sydney to Wellington without it affecting their job," Ms Harding said. "They can afford to own their own home in Wellington whereas they might not have been able to in Sydney." She said the increase in the number of people moving to Wellington was "great" for the town, and since the council amalgamation with Dubbo Regional Council, more services had been set-up for the community. "We're seeing so many positive changes here and it's great to see so many new faces moving to our beautiful town," Ms Harding said. Gary Francis, sales manager at Raine and Horne Wellington, agreed there had been price increases in Wellington and said they were fair. "It's to a level that I think it should have hit around two or three years ago," Mr Francis said. "There have definitely been housing price increases, but it's in line with where it should be. "We're always just that little bit more affordable than Dubbo, which is great, and we're a lifestyle choice town, a smaller community, and sales are ticking over very nicely." He said the Wellington market differed from some of the major inland regional centres like Dubbo in that it retained its small community feel. "This is a town with a big heart - a great, caring community. There's a lot that Wellington offers on a personal level that you miss out on in larger centres," Mr Francis said. "You can walk down the street and there are more people whose names you know than those you don't. It's the small community spirit."

