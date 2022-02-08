news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance after five people were involved in a spate of robberies throughout the western region on Tuesday. About 3.50am on Tuesday, February 8, five unknown people forced entry into a service station on Narromine Street in Trangie, stealing cash and cigarettes. As police attended the Trangie incident, they received reports another service station at the intersection of Dandaloo Street and the Mitchell Highway in Narromine was also broken into, with a large number of cigarettes stolen. READ ALSO: An hour later at about 4.40pm, police responded to calls that a business on Macquarie Street in Dubbo was also broken into where shoes and clothes were also stolen. About 6am, officers attached to the Central West Police District were patrolling in Orange where they attempted to stop a Mazda on the Northern Distributor Road. After it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated before it was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns. The Mazda was located about 6.20am well alight in Paul Park on Burrendong Way in Orange. It is believed the group drove a red Mazda allegedly stolen from an address in Orange earlier on Tuesday morning. Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western have established crime scenes at all locations and began an investigation. They have now released a description of the group they believe can assist with inquiries. The first male is described as being of thin build wearing a black hoodie and tracksuit pants, a baseball cap, red joggers and a mask. The second male is described as being of thin build wearing a black hoodie, tracksuit pants and joggers. The third male is described as being of thin build wearing black hoodie, tracksuit pants and grey joggers. The fourth person, a female, is described as being of a large build wearing a black hoodie and grey tracksuit pants. The fifth person, a female, is described as being of thin build, wearing a white and black hoodie with grey tracksuit pants and black sandals. As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

