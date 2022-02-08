news, local-news,

Charles Sturt University will reduce its carbon footprint by more than 45 per cent thanks to a new deal with Iberdrola Australia. CSU has contracted Iberdrola Australia to supply renewable grid electricity for its large market sites from the Bodangora Wind Farm. The contract, established with support from energy consultant World Kinect Energy Services, will account for more than 95 per cent of CSU's total grid electricity consumption. Charles Sturt's investment in renewably sourced electricity is a continuation of its commitment to sustainability, including carbon reduction, and forms a key component of the University's 2030 Clean Energy Strategy. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The annual carbon emission reduction achieved through this contract is expected to exceed 18,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents and have a similar impact to taking 5,800 cars off the road. This will reduce Charles Sturt's carbon footprint by more than 45 per cent. Charles Sturt University Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon said the Iberdrola contract reinforced the university's ranking within the top 10 per cent of world universities for climate action. "We are extremely pleased to partner with Iberdrola Australia to use 100 per cent renewable electricity from 2022," she said. "We take our commitment to decarbonisation seriously. The Iberdrola contract complements the University's ongoing campus solar panel project, which has seen more than 14,000 solar panels installed across our campuses. "Having our power supplied from the Bodangora Wind Farm, which is within Charles Sturt's footprint, means more jobs and revenue in our communities. The Vice-Chancellor said she was proud the university was using its buying power for good. EGM Energy Markets at Iberdrola Australia Tim Nelson said the company was pleased to aid the university in assisting its sustainability goals. "Their long-term renewable energy supply agreement is linked to the Bodangora Wind Farm in regional New South Wales, tying their green energy outcomes to a specific project and community," he said. "We are delighted to have hosted them at the site and look forward to working together closely in the future."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/24d0d8e5-aeaa-4708-a96b-39a9c3dddeff.jpeg/r4_0_1914_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg