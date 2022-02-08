news, local-news,

"Sitting on a bucket doing a poo in front of your mates rowing in the middle of the Atlantic, 2500 kilometres from land was certainly an unusual feeling," said Dubbo local James Samuels. He along with three other brave individuals, Sam Horsley, Louis Hugh-Jones and Rob Wells, rowed across the Atlantic Ocean in 37 days from December to January to raise money for mental health charity Gotcha4Life. The 25-year-olds, dubbed Shaw and Partners Atlantic Crew, rowed in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, which has teams from around the world row unassisted, approximately 2550 nautical miles, from the Canary Islands to the West Indies. It took them two-and-a-half years to prepare their boat, garner sponsorships, navigate COVID-19 travel restrictions and race requirements, and undertake safety, mental and physical training in before the challenge. But once on the boat, the most challenging part was the first 1500 kilometres. "This is when we had to manage 4-5 days of sea sickness, loss of appetite, managing sleep, weight-loss and losing sight of land. The general feeling was being overwhelmed about the task we had just begun and we still had 4000 kilometres to go," Mr Samuels said. "What surprised me was how the body is able to keep up, how you simply adapt to your environment. After about 10 days you come to terms with being at sea and your new environment seems quite normal in a way." Mr Samuels was emailing the Liberal from London before boarding a flight to Sydney. The boys had spent some time relaxing in Antigua, in the Caribbean, enjoying "a well-earned beer and catch up with family by the water" after their gruelling journey. "The highlight was crossing the finish line. Everything that we had been going through throughout the crossing catches up to you at that moment and all the emotion comes out at once," Mr Samuels said. During their journey, they navigated hallucinations and one rower thought they were going around in circles for over a week. Incredible experiences on the water included whales breaching out of the water 20 metres from the boat, dolphins jumping up beside the oars and flying fish passing - "Sometimes they hit us," Mr Samuels said. He thanked all the Dubbo locals who followed the journey virtually and made a donation. The team has raised over $100,000 for their chosen charity. What's next for the boys? "More rest and recovery. Once the lads can open their hands fully, then we might consider another task," Mr Samuels said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/3adfa829-1efc-49c2-989e-11f7947bebbe.JPG/r8_0_3491_1968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg