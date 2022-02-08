sport, local-sport,

Roy McCabe has announced himself as one to watch in the coming weeks after completing a quinella in Monday's Class 4 Country Championship Preview at Bathurst. The $150,000 Central Districts Country Championships Qualifier is less than three weeks away and that's where Know Where To Look and The Drover are headed after impressing at their home track on Monday. The pair ran one-two in the preview event, upsetting the William Freedman's hot $1.30 favourite Ang Pow in the process. "You can't ask for much more than that. First and second is a great result," McCabe said. READ ALSO: - Quicks and Keen's class decide a derby battle filled with 'positive banter' - Circularity shoots past a Wanderer to secure victory - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership "I've got to admit I'm a bit shocked at the result. I thought it would be the other way around back I'll take either of them winning it. "At around 400m out I was quite confident that one of them were going to win because they were both travelling well. It was just a matter of who was going to finish first. "The Drover raced three with no cover and that just took its toll on him over the last 100m, while the other mare had a great run in behind other horses. "Both of them will be going on to the Country Championships Heat now in their next starts." For Dubbo trainer Stephen Edwards, his sights are set on the Western Districts heat at Coonamble on March 13. Edwards has Cloud Factory set towards that event and the five-year-old gelding returned from an eight-week let-up in Monday's preview event. Cloud Factory, ridden by Mathew Cahill, finished fifth in Monday's race after placing third in a trial at his home track late last month. Cloud Factory has three wins and two placings in 16 career starts.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/69f05237-f3fb-4a07-83e3-33acb2c98e06.JPG/r1559_956_5568_3221_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg