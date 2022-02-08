news, local-news,

RSL sub-branches in the western region are on the hunt for new and younger members to ensure the organisations' traditions continue into the future. Almost 35 people from sub-branches across the central west and Orana region gathered at the Dubbo RSL on Sunday for their district council meeting. High on the agenda, was the issue of dwindling membership numbers seen across most western district sub-branches, according to RSL NSW president Ray James. "Obviously Dubbo's a big sub-branch, but membership is very small in some of the western district towns, like Peak Hill," Mr James said. READ ALSO: Age may not weary them, but the future of the sub-branch is one in which some youthful exuberance would really make a difference to continue the organisation's work to remember the past, but also keep veterans connected. "Our biggest problem is that our membership is ageing. Our average age is about 76," Mr James said. "We need the volunteers, we know that with the bushfire brigade and the SES, all volunteers are very precious and they do a lot of good work. "We need the volunteers to help conduct our commemorative services in our little towns and villages, like Anzac Day and Remembrance Day which are the prominent ones, but we have Vietnam Veterans Day, and Afghanistan Veterans Day to remember the last 20 years of that conflict." With the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide hearing next week, Mr James said it was important veterans joined an ex-service organisation, like the RSL sub-branch to help with the transition into civilian life. "If you join, you're meeting with like minded people, who talk the same language, experience the same ups and downs, and that's what I encourage younger veterans to do," Mr James said. He added being an active member wasn't an arduous chore either, but a very important one. "At the end of the day I encourage all veterans, male and female, of today, those from the last few decades being Afghanistan, Iraq, East Timor, to join their local sub-branch so they can give back and help their fellow veterans to assimilate into the community and to be able to meet with like people, with like backgrounds," Mr James said. At the meeting Mr James explained board members had met with Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel Andrew Gee in Orange last week to discuss the organisation's strategic plan of opening 10 veterans and families wellbeing centres across NSW. Construction of the first in NSW began in Nowra last month. The centres will be a one-stop-shop for veterans to access health, education and employment support. "These centres will be outfitted with access to pension advocates, wellbeing officers, and access to psychologists and psychiatrists, housing and jobs, Mr James said. To help encourage people to join their local sub-branch, Mr James said the organisation had recognised it needed to diversify and have now allowed for people to sign up online. He said this has also helped lower the average age of members. "In the past to join the RSL sub-branch you used to have to go along and get a nomination form, but now we've opened it up online," he said. "So instead of taking about three months to be accepted as a member, now you can do that online and it takes about five minutes." To join your local RSL sub-branch visit rslnsw.org.au/sub-branch

