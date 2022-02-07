community, Taronga Western Plains Zoo, zookeeper, Dubbo

To celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Friday February 11, we are going behind-the-scenes at Taronga Western Plains Zoo to meet one of the newest full-time members of the Wildlife Hospital team, veterinary officer, Dr Alisa Wallace. "I have been working as a clinical vet for 14 years and for the past 10 years, my work has been primarily in zoo-based wildlife hospitals, caring for zoo animals and free-ranging wildlife. "I first worked at Taronga Western Plains Zoo as a locum vet in 2011 and recently returned to a full-time role here in August 2021." "I have always had an affinity for animals since I was a little kid and some of my earliest memories are of rescuing and caring for injured and orphaned wildlife. "Veterinary science seemed like a natural way of combining my interests in animals and science into a career path, and after spending time working with vets in practice and volunteering as a wildlife rehabilitator, I knew that pursuing a career as a veterinarian was the right path for me." "I work in a clinical role, providing veterinary care for zoo animals, free-ranging wildlife and animals in breed-for-release conservation programs. "As well as providing emergency veterinary care for sick and injured animals, my role also entails providing preventative health care for zoo animals." "I get to work up-close with some fascinating animals, and a group of dedicated people who are passionate about conserving wildlife and natural places. "My patients constantly provide unique and interesting problems to solve too, and I really enjoy the challenge of figuring out the best way to help them. "Some of the most rewarding cases I have been involved with were the ones that were successful against the odds because of great teamwork and some ingenuity." "The question I am asked most often is which type of animals I work with. "A lot of people expect that zoo vets specialise in particular species and are surprised to hear that we work with a very wide range of species on a daily basis. "A day in the life of a zoo vet can entail anything from a consultation for a frog with a skin lesion, to an elephant with a toenail infection to an orthopaedic surgery to repair a bird's fractured wing. "I think of zoo vets as the ultimate GPs. "Not only do we need to have knowledge of many medical disciplines, but we also need to adapt our knowledge to a very diverse range of species."

