Inland rivers across NSW are on their way to becoming a cleaner after the state government announced a funding boost. Rivers throughout NSW including the Macquarie are set to benefit from a state government grant program. OzFish Inland Waterways co-founder Matthew Hansen OAM welcomed the $79,180 in funding. "This funding will only strengthen our ability to keep the Macquarie free from rubbish long into the future," he said. Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders announced the funding was part of a $1.8 million litter prevention program managed by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) which aims to stop local litter hotspots. "We've come a long way with litter on the Macquarie River but there's still a lot of work to do," he said. READ ALSO: "Some people still aren't getting the message that littering does real damage, and frankly it's just not acceptable in this day and age. "Grassroots organisations like OzFish know better than anyone where local litter hotspots are and how best to tackle the problem. "That's why we award grants to support litter efforts at a local level." The project is aiming to reduce the litter in the Macquarie River which spans across Dubbo and Wellington by up to 60 per cent by 2030 and reduce plastic litter by 30 per cent by 2025. Looking at the long term goal for the project, the aim is to develop a litter prevention strategy which can be used in other inland rivers across the state by working with the recreational fishing community and industry litter prevention initiatives. For the state government, this will include establishing litter date baseline, identifying litter hotspots and engaging with community and industry stakeholders such as Mr Hansen. Projects similar to this which have been completed through previous state government grants have been widely successful and have reduced the average litter by 70 per cent at targeted hotspots. According to the state government, this year's grants will build on recent successes with projects such as solar smart bins, butt litter bins, 'swap and go takeaway' container schemes, and a range of awareness campaigns. The Litter Prevention Grants Program supports the NSW Government's Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy 2041 which is targeting to reduce litter by over 50 per cent in the next decade.

