On Friday night I was pleased to attend the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards and celebrate all that our region's businesses have achieved over the past 12 months. But for some there hasn't been a lot to celebrate. We know our small businesses have been doing it tough through COVID-19, and in 2020 the NSW Government launched our Dine & Discover vouchers to help people get out there and support small business. Following the success of those vouchers, the Parents NSW program is now live. READ ALSO: How to get your Parent NSW Vouchers Eligible families will receive five $50 vouchers which can be redeemed at Discover NSW and Stay NSW registered businesses. In addition, the Stay NSW voucher program, providing every adult aged 18 and older with a $50 voucher to spend at registered accommodation providers, will be progressively rolled out from 21 February. This is not only a shot in the arm for businesses; it's also a well-deserved boost for families who have endured cost of living and other pressures as a result of COVID-19. Both programs will be implemented using the existing Dine & Discover NSW infrastructure. Applying is easy and can be done quickly via your Service NSW app, the Service NSW website or by calling 13 77 88 for assistance. To register a business go to: service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/register-business-dine-discover-nsw Parents NSW vouchers can be combined up to the value of $250 and applied to your accommodation bill or discover experience. Customers can pool multiple Stay NSW vouchers with friends or family for the same booking at registered accommodation providers, big or small. Bookings made through third party providers such as online booking platforms and travel agents are not included in the program. Participating businesses will be able to redeem vouchers seven days a week, including public holidays. Customers will be able to search for participating accommodation providers on the easy-to-use hotel finder. For more visit: service.nsw.gov.au/parents-nsw-vouchers In addition, the NSW Government is also increasing direct financial support for businesses. The Small Business Support Program provides eligible businesses a lump sum payment of 20 per cent of weekly payroll with a minimum payment of $500 per week and a maximum payment of $5000 per week. In addition, the existing Small Business Fees, Charges and RAT Rebate will be increased by 50 per cent from the current $2000 limit to $3000, and employing businesses will be able to use the rebate to obtain RATs. This will support worker availability by helping reduce costs to small businesses and enabling healthy staff who have been exposed to COVID-19, but test negative, to return to work. I would urge everyone to get out there and support local businesses as much as possible in 2022.

